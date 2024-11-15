Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Vermont 1-2, Iona 0-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.18

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Iona Gaels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Vermont is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 125.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 65-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Merrimack on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iona's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They fell 64-58 to Delaware.

Despite the defeat, Iona had strong showings from Yaphet Moundi, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 18 rebounds, and DeJour Reaves, who posted 16 points plus two steals. Moundi had some trouble finding his footing against Hofstra on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Even though they lost, Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 31 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Vermont now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Iona, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Looking forward, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Vermont is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Vermont might still be hurting after the devastating 71-50 defeat they got from Iona when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can Vermont avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Vermont is a 4-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Iona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.