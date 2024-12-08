Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Jackson State 0-9, Iowa State 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa State. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Jackson State Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Cyclones' favor as the team sits on 22 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Tigers have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, Iowa State beat Marquette 81-70.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keshon Gilbert, who scored 24 points in addition to seven assists. What's more, Gilbert also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in February. Joshua Jefferson was another key player, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jackson State suffered their closest defeat since January 29th on Thursday. They fell just short of Arkansas State by a score of 66-64.

Iowa State's win bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Jackson State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa State just can't miss this season, having drained 50.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've only made 36.2% of their field goals this season. Given Iowa State's sizable advantage in that area, Jackson State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iowa State was able to grind out a solid victory over Jackson State when the teams last played back in December of 2021, winning 47-37. Does Iowa State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jackson State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 35.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 36.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa State has won both of the games they've played against Jackson State in the last 4 years.