Eastern Michigan Eagles @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1, IUI 2-1

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The IUI Jaguars will face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Jungle. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

IUI took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Goshen 97-55. With the Jaguars ahead 48-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

IUI was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Goshen only posted ten.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 44 points in their last match, Eastern Michigan made sure to put some points up on the board against Siena Heights on Friday. Eastern Michigan was the clear victor by an 83-58 margin over Siena Heights. The Eagles were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

IUI now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Eastern Michigan, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: IUI has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

IUI beat Eastern Michigan 83-71 in their previous matchup back in November of 2016. Does IUI have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

IUI won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.