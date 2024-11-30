Who's Playing

Trinity (Ill.) Trolls @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: Trinity (Ill.) 0-2, IUI 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, IUI is heading back home. They will welcome the Trinity (Ill.) Trolls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Jungle. The Jaguars have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, IUI finally turned things around against Alabama A&M on Monday. They walked away with an 88-83 victory over the Bulldogs. With that win, the Jaguars brought their scoring average up to 75.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Trinity (Ill.) had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: Trinity (Ill.) lost to Illinois State last Sunday, and Trinity (Ill.) lost bad. The score wound up at 107-52. The Trolls were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-23.

IUI's victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-5. As for Trinity (Ill.), their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.