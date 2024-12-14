Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Jacksonville looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead ETSU 36-24.

If Jacksonville keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, ETSU will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: ETSU 6-4, Jacksonville 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jacksonville will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the ETSU Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, Jacksonville fell victim to a bruising 85-63 loss at the hands of FAU.

Jacksonville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Zimi Nwokeji, who posted 12 points along with two steals, and Chris Arias, who posted 15 points. Arias is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, ETSU pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 96-87 to Wichita State. The Buccaneers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaden Seymour, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (five). Another player making a difference was Quimari Peterson, who scored 16 points in addition to five assists and three steals.

Jacksonville's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for ETSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jacksonville has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

ETSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.