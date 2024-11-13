Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Georgia State 1-1, Jax. State 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks will face off against the Georgia State Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, Jax. State couldn't handle Air Force and fell 73-67.

Jaron Pierre Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Georgia State on Friday and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by Miss. State on the road and fell 101-66. The Panthers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-25.

Jax. State's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Georgia State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Looking forward, Jax. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-14-1 record against the spread.

Jax. State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-6 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $492.47. On the other hand, Georgia State was 2-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Jax. State is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

