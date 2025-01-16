Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: La. Tech 13-4, Jax. State 9-7

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After three games on the road, Jax. State is heading back home. They and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.2 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Jax. State ended up a good deal behind Middle Tennessee and lost 81-64. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaron Pierre Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against Western Kentucky on Thursday.

Even though they lost, Jax. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, La. Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Liberty on Saturday, taking the game 79-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs.

La. Tech got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Daniel Batcho out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Sean Newman Jr. was another key player, going 11 for 16 en route to 27 points plus eight assists.

Jax. State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-7. As for La. Tech, they pushed their record up to 13-4 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jax. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Jax. State came up short against La. Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 63-58. Will Jax. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

La. Tech has won both of the games they've played against Jax. State in the last year.