Kansas City and ETSU have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Kansas City leads 35-33 over ETSU.

Kansas City entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will ETSU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Kansas City Roos

Current Records: ETSU 7-5, Kansas City 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kansas City will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the ETSU Buccaneers at 2:00 p.m. ET at Swinney Recreation Center. The Roos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

ETSU is hoping to do what Wichita State couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Kansas City's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Kansas City came out on top against Wichita State by a score of 74-64.

Kansas City can attribute much of their success to Jamar Brown, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus six assists and five rebounds. Those six assists gave Brown a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Ring Nyeri, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 52 points in their last match, ETSU made sure to put some points up on the board against Elon on Wednesday. ETSU put a hurting on Elon to the tune of 84-58. The Buccaneers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season.

ETSU relied on the efforts of Quimari Peterson, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six assists and two steals, and Jaden Seymour, who scored 17 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists. Seymour is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

ETSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Elon only racked up six.

The win got Kansas City back to even at 7-7. As for ETSU, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Kansas City has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

ETSU and Kansas City pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, ETSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Kansas City's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

ETSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buccaneers slightly, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.