Mercyhurst Lakers @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Mercyhurst 6-6, Kent State 7-2

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Lakers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 5:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. The two teams are strolling into their matchups after big wins in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, Mercyhurst was fully in charge, breezing past Penn State Altoona 77-51.

Meanwhile, last FridayPortland kept up with Kent State until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Everything went Kent State's way against Portland as Kent State made off with a 76-57 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Flashes.

Kent State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was VonCameron Davis, who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus two steals. Cian Medley was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to six assists.

The victory got Mercyhurst back to even at 6-6. As for Kent State, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

Kent State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

