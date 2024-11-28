Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Towson 4-2, Kent State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: ENMAX Centre -- Lethbridge, Alberta

ENMAX Centre -- Lethbridge, Alberta TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will face off against the Towson Tigers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at ENMAX Centre. The Golden Flashes might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Kent State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past Clev. State with points to spare, taking the game 68-52. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Flashes.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Niagara on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Towson had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They secured a 64-60 W over the Bears.

Towson can attribute much of their success to Nendah Tarke, who posted 24 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, Tarke also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February. Less helpful for Towson was Dylan Williamson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Towson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Morgan State only pulled down six.

Kent State's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Towson, their victory bumped their record up to 4-2.

Kent State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Kent State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Towson over their last one matchups.

Kent State lost to Towson on the road by a decisive 73-58 margin when the teams last played back in December of 2021. Can Kent State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Towson is a slight 2-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Kent State and Towson both have 1 win in their last 2 games.