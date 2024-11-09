Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Lafayette 0-1, La Salle 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will face off against the Lafayette Leopards at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Glaser Arena. The Explorers will be strutting in after a victory while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a loss.

La Salle is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against American by a score of 65-52.

La Salle got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jahlil White out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Corey McKeithan was another key player, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, Lafayette had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 75-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Villanova. The Leopards' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it six in a row dating back to last season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Justin Vander Baan, who scored 16 points along with two blocks. What's more, he also posted a 25% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

La Salle strolled past Lafayette when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 67-51. Will La Salle repeat their success, or does Lafayette have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La Salle and Lafayette both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.