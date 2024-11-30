Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Temple 4-2, La Salle 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Temple is 7-1 against La Salle since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Temple Owls will be staying on the road to face off against the La Salle Explorers at 4:00 p.m. ET at John Glaser Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, Temple beat Massachusetts 87-80.

Temple's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jamal Mashburn Jr., who earned 26 points. The match was Mashburn Jr.'s sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Steve Settle III was another key player, earning 12 points.

Even though they won, Temple struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, La Salle strolled past Stetson with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 92-77.

Among those leading the charge was Corey McKeithan, who went 8 for 15 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against UIC on Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Mac Etienne, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Temple's victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for La Salle, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Temple hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Temple beat La Salle 106-99 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was La Salle's Jhamir Brickus, who shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine rebounds. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be easier for Temple to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Temple has won 7 out of their last 8 games against La Salle.