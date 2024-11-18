Who's Playing

Mississippi College Choctaws @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Mississippi College 0-1, La. Tech 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. They will welcome the Mississippi College Choctaws at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while the Choctaws will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, La. Tech earned a 76-66 victory over Massachusetts.

La. Tech relied on the efforts of Amaree Abram, who posted 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Sean Newman Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 assists. Those 12 assists gave Newman Jr. a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Mississippi College had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: Mississippi College lost to Samford last Monday, and Mississippi College lost bad. The score wound up at 100-58. The Choctaws were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-20.

La. Tech's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Mississippi College, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

La. Tech strolled past Mississippi College in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 78-61. Will La. Tech repeat their success, or does Mississippi College have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.

  • Nov 07, 2022 - La. Tech 78 vs. Mississippi College 61