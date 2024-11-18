Who's Playing

Mississippi College Choctaws @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Mississippi College 0-1, La. Tech 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, La. Tech is heading back home. They will welcome the Mississippi College Choctaws at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas Assembly Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while the Choctaws will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, La. Tech earned a 76-66 victory over Massachusetts.

La. Tech relied on the efforts of Amaree Abram, who posted 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Sean Newman Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 assists. Those 12 assists gave Newman Jr. a new career-high.

Meanwhile, Mississippi College had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: Mississippi College lost to Samford last Monday, and Mississippi College lost bad. The score wound up at 100-58. The Choctaws were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-20.

La. Tech's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Mississippi College, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

La. Tech strolled past Mississippi College in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 78-61. Will La. Tech repeat their success, or does Mississippi College have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.