Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Lamar Cardinals

Current Records: Northwestern State 9-10, Lamar 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Northwestern State Demons and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Montagne Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday, Northwestern State needed a bit of extra time to put away SF Austin. They skirted past the Lumberjacks 57-54. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Demons have posted against the Lumberjacks since January 12, 2019.

Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Lamar also got the better of their opponent in overtime on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against East Texas A&M , sneaking past 61-58. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cardinals.

Northwestern State's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10. As for Lamar, their win bumped their record up to 11-9.

Northwestern State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Lamar.

Northwestern State came up short against Lamar when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 82-77. Can Northwestern State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lamar is a 3.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.