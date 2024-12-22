Who's Playing

LA Sierra Golden Eagles @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: LA Sierra 0-4, LBSU 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The LA Sierra Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LBSU Beach at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Walter Pyramid. The Golden Eagles hasn't scored more than 55 points for three games straight, a trend the squad is eager to reverse.

The experts figured LA Sierra would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Cal-Baker., and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: LA Sierra lost to Cal-Baker. on Sunday, and LA Sierra lost bad. The score wound up at 96-47. The Golden Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-20.

Meanwhile, LBSU had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They skirted past the Waves 79-76.

TJ Wainwright was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Devin Askew, who scored 18 points plus two steals.

LA Sierra's loss dropped their record down to 0-4. As for LBSU, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-8.