Who's Playing

LA Sierra Golden Eagles @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: LA Sierra 0-4, LBSU 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The LA Sierra Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LBSU Beach at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Walter Pyramid. The Golden Eagles hasn't scored more than 55 points for three games straight, a trend the squad is eager to reverse.

The experts figured LA Sierra would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Cal-Baker., and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: LA Sierra lost to Cal-Baker. on Sunday, and LA Sierra lost bad. The score wound up at 96-47. The Golden Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-20.

Meanwhile, LBSU had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They skirted past the Waves 79-76.

TJ Wainwright was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Devin Askew, who scored 18 points plus two steals.

LA Sierra's loss dropped their record down to 0-4. As for LBSU, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-8.