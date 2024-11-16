Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Portland 1-2, LBSU 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will face off against the LBSU Beach at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walter Pyramid. The Pilots are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Portland fought the good fight in their overtime match against Oregon on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 80-70 to the Ducks. The Pilots were up 54-41 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Portland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Todd Jones, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Jones' performance made up for a slower game against UCSB on Saturday.

Meanwhile, LBSU was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that's exactly how things played out. They took a serious blow against San Fran., falling 84-54. The Beach have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, LBSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as San Fran. racked up 19.

Portland now has a losing record at 1-2. As for LBSU, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Portland has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Portland beat LBSU 78-73 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Portland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.