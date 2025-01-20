Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Stonehill 10-9, Le Moyne 6-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill Skyhawks and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ted Grant Court. The Skyhawks will be strutting in after a win while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stonehill is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past Chicago State with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 68-52.

Stonehill was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chicago State only posted five.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Le Moyne on Saturday, but the final result did not. The matchup between them and Chicago State wasn't particularly close, with Le Moyne falling 88-72.

Stonehill now has a winning record of 10-9. As for Le Moyne, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-13.

Stonehill came up short against Le Moyne when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 75-67. Can Stonehill avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Le Moyne has won both of the games they've played against Stonehill in the last year.