Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Lafayette 8-12, Lehigh 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. The Leopards will be strutting in after a win while the Mountain Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Lafayette is headed into the contest having just posted their biggest victory since November 24, 2024 on Wednesday. Everything went their way against Loyola Maryland as Lafayette made off with an 80-59 win.

Lafayette can attribute much of their success to Andrew Phillips, who shot 5-for-7 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Phillips a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Another player making a difference was Alex Chaikin, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Lehigh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They lost 68-67 to American on a last-minute jump shot From Lincoln Ball.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nasir Whitlock, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points.

Lafayette's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12. As for Lehigh, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Lafayette ended up a good deal behind Lehigh in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, losing 76-61. Can Lafayette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.