Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Austin Peay 7-11, Lipscomb 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Austin Peay has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Thursday, Austin Peay needed a bit of extra time to put away Eastern Kentucky. They walked away with a 97-90 win over the Colonels. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Governors as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Austin Peay was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Lipscomb against Bellarmine on Thursday as the team secured an 87-53 win. The Bisons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

Austin Peay's victory bumped their record up to 7-11. As for Lipscomb, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

Austin Peay came up short against Lipscomb in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 90-85. Can Austin Peay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Austin Peay.