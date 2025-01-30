Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 10-11, Lipscomb 14-7

How To Watch

Eastern Kentucky has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. The Colonels pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11-point favorite Bisons.

Last Saturday, Eastern Kentucky didn't have too much breathing room in their game against FGCU, but they still walked away with a 81-77 victory.

Eastern Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FGCU only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb earned a 68-55 win over Cent. Arkansas on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky's victory bumped their record up to 10-11. As for Lipscomb, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Eastern Kentucky has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 11-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Eastern Kentucky.