Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Chicago State 1-15, LIU 5-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LIU Sharks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with 16 defeats in a row dating back to last season, Chicago State finally turned things around against Wagner on Friday. They rang in the new year with a 64-52 win over the Seahawks.

Even though they won, Chicago State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, LIU finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They strolled past Le Moyne with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 78-62.

Chicago State made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-15. As for LIU, their victory bumped their record up to 5-11.