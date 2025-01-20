Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Mercyhurst 8-12, LIU 9-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mercyhurst Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the LIU Sharks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Lakers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Mercyhurst finally turned things around against Wagner on Saturday. They managed a 69-65 win over the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, LIU entered their tilt with St. Francis on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They walked away with a 64-51 victory over the Red Flash.

Mercyhurst's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12. As for LIU, they pushed their record up to 9-11 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.