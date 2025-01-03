Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, LMU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against Oregon State.

LMU came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Oregon State 11-3, LMU 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers and the LMU Lions will face off in a West Coast clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gersten Pavilion. Despite being away, the Beavers are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Oregon State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Portland by a score of 89-79 on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Michael Rataj, who went 12 for 15 en route to 28 points plus five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Rataj also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Nate Kingz was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

LMU's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They fell 73-59 to Wash. State on Monday. The Lions have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

LMU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who scored 20 points along with four steals, and Myron Amey Jr., who scored 13 points. Stone-Carrawell had some trouble finding his footing against San Fran. on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Alex Merkviladze, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

LMU struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Wash. State racked up 17.

Oregon State pushed their record up to 11-3 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for LMU, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

Oregon State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against LMU when the teams last played back in December of 2017, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oregon State is a 4.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon State has won both of the games they've played against LMU in the last 10 years.