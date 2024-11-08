Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Loyola Chi. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Detroit 50-33.

Loyola Chi. has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Detroit 1-0, Loyola Chi. 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off against the Detroit Titans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentile Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Loyola Chi. is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Chicago State by a score of 79-72.

Loyola Chi.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jayden Dawson, who scored 20 points along with two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Moore, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus seven assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit came into Monday's contest having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They blew past Cleary, posting a 91-52 win.

Detroit smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cleary only pulled down four.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for Loyola Chi., as the team is favored by a full 22 points. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

Loyola Chi. ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 16-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $559.79. On the other hand, Detroit was 0-27 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a big 22-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ramblers, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

