Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Florida State 7-1, LSU 6-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles are taking a road trip to face off against the LSU Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

LSU is hoping to do what Western Carolina couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Florida State's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Florida State simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Western Carolina 91-57. That looming 91-57 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Seminoles yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Daquan Davis, who went 5 for 6 en route to 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chandler Jackson, who scored eight points along with five steals.

Florida State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Carolina only posted eight.

Meanwhile, on FridayNorthwestern State kept up with LSU until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. LSU was the clear victor by a 77-53 margin over Northwestern State. The Tigers were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Corey Chest, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. Jordan Sears was another key player, going 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus five rebounds.

Florida State's win bumped their record up to 7-1. As for LSU, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

LSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.