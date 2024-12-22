Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: New Orleans 2-8, LSU 9-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Privateers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the LSU Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

New Orleans is hoping to turn things around on Sunday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. There's no need to mince words: New Orleans lost to Texas on Thursday, and New Orleans lost bad. The score wound up at 98-62.

Despite their loss, New Orleans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dae Dae Hunter, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. Hunter's performance made up for a slower game against Iowa on Sunday.

Even though they lost, New Orleans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, LSU entered their match on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on Stetson to the tune of 99-53. That 46 point margin sets a new team best for the Tigers this season.

LSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cam Carter led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dji Bailey, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 2-8. As for LSU, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

New Orleans was pulverized by LSU 91-62 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point New Orleans was down 47-25.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

LSU has won both of the games they've played against New Orleans in the last 5 years.