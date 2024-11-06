Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: UL Monroe 1-0, LSU 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will start their season against the UL Monroe Warhawks. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

UL Monroe is headed out to face LSU after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. UL Monroe took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 111-61 victory over Champ. Christ. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Warhawks as it put an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Their victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for LSU, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Everything came up roses for LSU against UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, as the team secured a 101-39 win. In that match, LSU amassed a halftime lead of 52-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, LSU is probably looking forward to this one considering their 22.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Odds

LSU is a big 22.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

LSU has won both of the games they've played against UL Monroe in the last 6 years.