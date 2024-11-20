Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Marist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Dartmouth 40-28.

If Marist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Dartmouth will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Dartmouth 2-2, Marist 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Dartmouth is 0-4 against Marist since November of 2015 but things could change on Tuesday. The Dartmouth Big Green will head out to face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 7:00 p.m. ET at McCann Center. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Dartmouth took a serious blow against Boston U., falling 78-50. The Big Green have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Dartmouth had strong showings from Ryan Cornish, who scored 13 points plus two steals, and Connor Amundsen, who earned ten points. The dominant performance also gave Cornish a new career-high in field goal percentage (44.4%).

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Marist ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They had just enough and edged Army out 91-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Marist's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josh Pascarelli, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. Jaden Daughtry was another key player, scoring 11 points in addition to three steals and two blocks.

Marist smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Dartmouth's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Marist, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Dartmouth has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Marist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dartmouth is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Dartmouth is playing as the underdog, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Marist is a big 9-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Marist has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 9 years.