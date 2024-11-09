Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Maryland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Mt St Mary's 58-26.

If Maryland keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, Mt St Mary's will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 1-0, Maryland 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Mt St Mary's is 0-4 against Maryland since November of 2015 but things could change on Friday. The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will hit the road for the first time this season to face off against the Maryland Terrapins at 8:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Mt St Mary's is headed out to face Maryland after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Mt St Mary's simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat ND-Maryland 98-62.

Mt St Mary's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Maryland's and Manhattan's match on Monday was close at halftime, but Maryland turned on the heat in the second half with 48 points. Maryland steamrolled past Manhattan 79-49. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Terrapins have posted since December 12, 2023.

Among those leading the charge was Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 20 rebounds. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five assists.

Mt St Mary's lost to Maryland on the road by a decisive 68-53 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Can Mt St Mary's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Mt St Mary's must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 23.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 12-18-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Maryland is a big 23.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terrapins, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Maryland has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last 9 years.