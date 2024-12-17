Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: St. Francis 4-7, Maryland 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Red Flash fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Maryland Terrapins in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at at Xfinity Center. The Red Flash are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

St. Francis will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 52-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Niagara by a score of 69-66. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Red Flash have suffered since February 15th.

Meanwhile, Maryland has relied on a stalwart defense averaging 61.1 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last Sunday. They fell 83-78 to Purdue. The Terrapins' loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Maryland's defeat came about despite a quality game from Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who posted 18 points.

St. Francis' loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for Maryland, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-2.

St. Francis took a serious blow against Maryland when the teams last played back in December of 2015, falling 96-55. Can St. Francis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 34.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.