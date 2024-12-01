Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: N.J. Tech 1-7, Massachusetts 2-5

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Massachusetts has been on the road for three straight, but on Sunday they'll finally head home. They will welcome the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 12:00 p.m. ET at Mullins Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Massachusetts finally turned things around against Harvard on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Crimson by a score of 62-54. The score was all tied up 24-24 at the break, but the Minutemen were the better team in the second half.

Massachusetts' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Daniel Hankins-Sanford, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Hankins-Sanford is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Daniel Rivera, who went 6 for 8 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N.J. Tech). They walked away with a 78-69 win over Morehead State on Wednesday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Highlanders as it spelled an end to their 13-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Massachusetts' win bumped their record up to 2-5. As for N.J. Tech, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-7.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Massachusetts has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Massachusetts' sizable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.