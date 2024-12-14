Who's Playing

UMass Boston Beacons @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: UMass Boston 0-1, Massachusetts 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the UMass Boston Beacons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mullins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Massachusetts would be headed in after a win, but UMass Lowell made sure that didn't happen. Massachusetts took a 96-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of UMass Lowell on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Jayden Ndjigue put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. That's the most assists he has posted since back in February. Rahsool Diggins, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from long range.

Meanwhile, UMass Boston had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against New Hamp. back in November, falling 99-69. The Beacons were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-31.

UMass Boston struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as New Hamp. racked up 21.

Massachusetts has fallen quite a ways from their 20-10 record last season and are now at 3-7. As for UMass Boston, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.