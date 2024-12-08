Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Wagner 4-4, Md.-E. Shore 2-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Md.-E. Shore is heading back home. They will welcome the Wagner Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hytche Center. The Hawks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Thursday.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to turn things around on Sunday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell to Longwood 80-76.

Md.-E. Shore struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Longwood pulled down 19.

Meanwhile, Wagner was able to grind out a solid victory over Coppin State on Wednesday, taking the game 65-52.

Md.-E. Shore's loss dropped their record down to 2-10. As for Wagner, they pushed their record up to 4-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

While only Wagner took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Wagner is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

