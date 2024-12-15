Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Chicago State 0-11, Mercer 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mercer Bears and the Chicago State Cougars will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hawkins Arena. The timing is sure in the Bears' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Cougars have been banged up by ten consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

On Sunday, Mercer needed a bit of extra time to put away Stetson. They came out on top against the Hatters by a score of 89-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Chicago State was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday and that's exactly how things played out. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 85-62 walloping at the hands of Saint Louis.

Chicago State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Noble Crawford, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Crawford a new career-high in threes (three).

Mercer's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-4. As for Chicago State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-11.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Mercer has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Mercer's sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Mercer took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Mercer is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be Chicago State's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-7 against the spread).

Odds

Mercer is a big 14.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Mercer won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.