Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: PFW 9-4, Michigan 8-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Michigan is heading back home. They will welcome the PFW Mastodons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. The Wolverines have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The experts predicted Michigan would be headed in after a victory, but Oklahoma made sure that didn't happen. Michigan was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 87-86 to Oklahoma. The Wolverines' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

The losing side was boosted by Vladislav Goldin, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. Michigan is 7-1 when Goldin posts eight or more rebounds, but 1-2 otherwise. The team also got some help courtesy of Danny Wolf, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask PFW). They put a hurting on Defiance to the tune of 103-52 on Friday. The Mastodons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season.

PFW was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Defiance only posted seven.

Michigan's loss dropped their record down to 8-3. As for PFW, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Michigan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3. Given Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan took their victory against PFW in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 75-56. Does Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will PFW turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.