Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: IUI 5-9, Milwaukee 9-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

IUI is 1-9 against Milwaukee since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The IUI Jaguars will be staying on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Panthers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Klotsche Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, IUI couldn't handle FIU and fell 75-69. The loss hurts even more since the Jaguars were up 46-28 with 19:37 left in the second.

Jarvis Walker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points plus six assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa State back in November, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Paul Zilinskas, who had 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee came tearing into Sunday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on the Cardinals to the tune of 92-57. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season.

Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

IUI's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Milwaukee, their victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: IUI has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Milwaukee, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Milwaukee will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI came up short against Milwaukee when the teams last played back in February, falling 75-70. Can IUI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUI.