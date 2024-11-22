Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Portland State 2-1, Milwaukee 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will face off against the Milwaukee Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Vikings know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three contests -- so hopefully the Panthers like a good challenge.

Last Tuesday, Portland State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego, taking the game 85-76.

Portland State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Terri Miller Jr. out in front who earned 15 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals. Jaylin Henderson was another key player, posting 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee earned an 80-74 victory over Duquesne on Tuesday.

Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to Kentrell Pullian, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds and four steals. What's more, Pullian also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was John Lovelace Jr., who posted 11 points.

Portland State's win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-1. As for Milwaukee, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Portland State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 102.7 points per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Portland State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Portland State in mind: they have a solid 2-0 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

