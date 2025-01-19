Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Milwaukee Panthers

Current Records: Robert Morris 12-7, Milwaukee 13-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the Milwaukee Panthers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Robert Morris will head into Friday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt Green Bay on Friday. Robert Morris put the hurt on Green Bay with a sharp 89-67 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Colonials have posted since November 10, 2024.

Robert Morris was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Green Bay only posted 13.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee hadn't done well against Youngstown State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Milwaukee took down Youngstown State 79-64.

Robert Morris is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 13-6 with the win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Robert Morris was able to grind out a solid victory over Milwaukee when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 71-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Robert Morris since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Milwaukee.