FDU Knights @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: FDU 4-9, Minnesota 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Knights fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 2:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

FDU will face Minnesota after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Wednesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 160.5 points. FDU fell 77-72 to La Salle. The Knights haven't had much luck with the Explorers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jameel Morris, who posted 13 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Jo'El Emanuel, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds.

Even though they lost, FDU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as La Salle only posted ten.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Minnesota, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-67 loss to Indiana two weeks ago. The Golden Gophers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from Dawson Garcia, who went 9 for 15 en route to 22 points plus two blocks.

FDU's defeat dropped their record down to 4-9. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: FDU has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Minnesota, though, as they've only made 29.1% of their threes this season. Given FDU's sizable advantage in that area, Minnesota will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 16.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

