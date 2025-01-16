Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Michigan 13-3, Minnesota 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Minnesota will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight defeats, while the Wolverines will come in with five straight victories.

Last Monday, Minnesota couldn't handle Maryland and fell 77-71.

Despite the loss, Minnesota had strong showings from Dawson Garcia, who posted 21 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 15 points plus five rebounds. Patterson had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Michigan strolled past Washington with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 91-75.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to Vladislav Goldin, who went 6 for 7 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nimari Burnett, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 16 points.

Minnesota now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Michigan, their win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-3.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Minnesota hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Michigan, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Minnesota's sizable advantage in that area, Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Michigan is a big 9.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.