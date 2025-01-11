Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Charleston 13-3, Monmouth 3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Monmouth is 0-3 against Charleston since January of 2023 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center.

Charleston is facing Monmouth at the wrong time: Monmouth suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 64-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks. The contest marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dok Muordar, who earned eight points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Delaware on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Abdi Bashir Jr., who scored 18 points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Charleston came tearing into Thursday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Pride by a score of 67-61.

Charleston can attribute much of their success to Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and CJ Fulton, who scored eight points plus 12 assists and eight rebounds. The dominant performance gave Fulton a new career-high in assists.

Monmouth's defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-13. As for Charleston, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season.

Monmouth might still be hurting after the devastating 83-59 loss they got from Charleston when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 2 years.