Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-9, Monmouth 2-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Monmouth is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Hawks will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Monmouth is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 88 points last Saturday, they were much more limited against Auburn on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Monmouth lost to the Tigers, and Monmouth lost bad. The score wound up at 87-58. The Hawks were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Monmouth struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook couldn't handle Albany on Sunday and fell 77-70.

The losing side was boosted by Ben Wight, who went 8 for 13 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds.

Monmouth's loss dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Stony Brook, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

Everything went Monmouth's way against Stony Brook in their previous meeting back in February, as Monmouth made off with an 84-61 victory. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth and Stony Brook both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.