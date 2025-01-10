Halftime Report

UNCW is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Monmouth.

If UNCW keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-4 in no time. On the other hand, Monmouth will have to make due with a 3-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: UNCW 11-4, Monmouth 3-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

UNCW has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, UNCW earned a 77-69 win over Campbell.

UNCW got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Khamari McGriff out in front who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, McGriff also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Donovan Newby, who had 17 points along with two steals.

UNCW smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Campbell only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Monmouth as they lost 84-64 to Delaware on Saturday. The Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-27.

UNCW has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Monmouth, they dropped their record down to 3-12 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Going forward, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 8-5 ATS overall, they're only 0-2 when playing as the favorites on the road.

UNCW was able to grind out a solid win over Monmouth in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, winning 69-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNCW is a 4.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCW has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 3 years.