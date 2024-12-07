Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Kansas City 4-6, Montana State 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kansas City Roos will face off against the Montana State Bobcats at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Roos were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Kansas City's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Wednesday's dud, when Idaho offense got past them with ease. Kansas City took an 82-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Idaho on Wednesday. It was the first time this season that the Roos let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, Montana State beat Neb.-Omaha 76-65 on Wednesday.

Even though they won, Montana State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Kansas City's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-6. As for Montana State, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas City hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Kansas City took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Montana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Montana State is a big 9-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bobcats slightly, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.