Who's Playing

Alice Lloyd Eagles @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Alice Lloyd 0-3, Morehead State 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Morehead State. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alice Lloyd Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnson Arena. Alice Lloyd took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Morehead State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Morehead State earned a 74-68 victory over Tennessee State.

Morehead State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Alice Lloyd had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were completely outmatched by Eastern Kentucky on the road and fell 98-69. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Colonels: they've now lost three in a row.

Morehead State's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-6. As for Alice Lloyd, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Morehead State against Alice Lloyd in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 101-39 victory. In that matchup, Morehead State amassed a halftime lead of 47-22, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 45.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State has won all of the games they've played against Alice Lloyd in the last 7 years.