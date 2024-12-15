Who's Playing

Ky. Christian Knights @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Ky. Christian 0-1, Morehead State 3-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky

Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Morehead State is heading back home. They will welcome the Ky. Christian Knights at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Johnson Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Morehead State is headed into the match hoping to find some of the success that defined their season last year. They fell 88-76 to Ohio on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, Morehead State had strong showings from Tyler Brelsford, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and five assists, and Kade Ruegsegger, who had 12 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Ruegsegger had some trouble finding his footing against Cincinnati back in November, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Ky. Christian had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against UT Martin back in November, falling 114-61. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 64-28.

Morehead State has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for Ky. Christian, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Morehead State against Ky. Christian in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as the squad secured a 109-62 victory. In that game, Morehead State amassed a halftime lead of 58-34, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Morehead State has won all of the games they've played against Ky. Christian in the last 8 years.