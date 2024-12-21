Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee State 4-8, Morehead State 5-6

Morehead State is 9-1 against Tennessee State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Johnson Arena. The timing is sure in the Eagles' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Tigers have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

On Thursday, Morehead State needed a bit of extra time to put away UT Martin. They slipped by the Skyhawks 70-69. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but the Eagles were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State suffered their closest defeat since March 7th on Thursday. They fell just short of Southern Indiana by a score of 77-75. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Morehead State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Tennessee State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Morehead State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State (currently ranked third) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Tennessee State.

Morehead State is a 4-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Morehead State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.