Who's Playing

Central Penn Knights @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Central Penn 0-2, Morgan State 3-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland

Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will face off against the Central Penn Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hill Field House. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Morgan State is headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 92-69 walloping at the hands of UMBC. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Bears have suffered since December 27, 2023.

Morgan State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Central Penn kicked off their season on the road on Friday and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 93-36 defeat at the hands of Liberty. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-21.

Morgan State's loss dropped their record down to 3-6. As for Central Penn, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Morgan State against Central Penn in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, as the team secured a 71-44 win. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Central Penn turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.