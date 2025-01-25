Who's Playing
Coppin State Eagles @ Morgan State Bears
Current Records: Coppin State 3-16, Morgan State 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hill Field House -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $27.46
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Coppin State Eagles and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 30-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Coppin State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game last Thursday with ease, bagging an 88-62 victory over Cheyney. The win was some much needed relief for the Eagles as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
Coppin State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.4.
Meanwhile, Morgan State hadn't done well against Norfolk State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way two weeks ago. Morgan State snuck past Norfolk State with a 78-74 victory.
Coppin State's win bumped their record up to 3-16. As for Morgan State, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.
Coppin State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Coppin State lost to Morgan State on the road by a decisive 78-60 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Coppin State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Morgan State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 151.5 points.
Series History
Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Morgan State 78 vs. Coppin State 60
- Jan 20, 2024 - Morgan State 89 vs. Coppin State 86
- Mar 02, 2023 - Coppin State 77 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 14, 2023 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 66
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morgan State 63 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. Morgan State 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Morgan State 82 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 02, 2021 - Morgan State 95 vs. Coppin State 82
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morgan State 79 vs. Coppin State 76
- Jan 17, 2021 - Coppin State 89 vs. Morgan State 79