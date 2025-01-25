Who's Playing

Current Records: Coppin State 3-16, Morgan State 8-12

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Coppin State Eagles and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Field House. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 30-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Coppin State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game last Thursday with ease, bagging an 88-62 victory over Cheyney. The win was some much needed relief for the Eagles as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Coppin State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.4.

Meanwhile, Morgan State hadn't done well against Norfolk State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way two weeks ago. Morgan State snuck past Norfolk State with a 78-74 victory.

Coppin State's win bumped their record up to 3-16. As for Morgan State, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.

Coppin State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Coppin State lost to Morgan State on the road by a decisive 78-60 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Coppin State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Morgan State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.