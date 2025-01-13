Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: Norfolk State 12-7, Morgan State 7-12

What to Know

Morgan State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Morgan State is headed into Monday's contest after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Howard. Morgan State fell 100-95 to Howard on Saturday. The Bears haven't had much luck with the Bison recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State entered their tilt with Coppin State on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They were the clear victor by a 92-69 margin over the Eagles. With that victory, the Spartans brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Even though they won, Norfolk State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Morgan State's loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Norfolk State, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Morgan State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Norfolk State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given Morgan State's sizable advantage in that area, Norfolk State will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Norfolk State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be Morgan State's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Norfolk State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.